Ontario youth compete for gold in skilled trades and technology contests at Skills Canada National Competition

May 24, 2023 – A group of Ontario youth will put their skills to the test as they compete with other youth from across Canada in skilled trades and technology contests at the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) this week.

Over 130 people will travel as part of the Team Ontario delegation to Winnipeg, Manitoba to compete in SCNC from May 25 to May 26, with an Opening Ceremony on May 24 and Closing Ceremony taking place on May 27.

Each year, Ontario students compete at the Skills Ontario Competition for the opportunity to represent our province at the SCNC. The 2023 Skills Ontario Competition took place May 1 to May 2 at the Toronto Congress Centre and welcomed over 20,000 people, including competitors competing in over 75 skilled trade and technology contests.

In 2022, Team Ontario took home 51 medals, including 22 gold medals, 19 silver medals, and 10 bronze medals in secondary and post-secondary competitions.Seven gold medalists from Team Ontario went on to join Team Canada for the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition.