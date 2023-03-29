Ontario’s skilled trades agency seeking experts to shape future of apprenticeship

March 29, 2023, Toronto – Skilled Trades Ontario (STO) is inviting subject matter experts to participate in developing standards and examinations to ensure they continue to meet the needs of industry, apprentices, and trades professionals in the province.

“Ontario is internationally recognized for providing top-tier training and certification standards, following best practices, and relying on expert advice,” said Melissa Young, CEO of Skilled Trades Ontario. “Today, we are building on that progress by inviting experts across the skilled trades to have their say as we work to ensure apprentices are trained to the highest standard and have the tools they need to succeed in today’s workforce.”

Standards Industry Advisory Committees will be responsible for providing support to Skilled Trades Ontario as the agency develops or updates standards and examinations. This could include reviewing examination content, skill competencies, and learning outcomes. The committees will allow certified experts in a range of Ontario trades a chance to contribute their expertise as Skilled Trades Ontario develops and updates trade standards and exams.

If selected, participants will have the opportunity to contribute their expertise through in-person or online workshops and online surveys.

“Ontario is facing the largest labour shortage in a generation, which means when you have a career in the skilled trades, you have a career for life,” Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development said in a press release. “To continue meeting the needs of employers and apprentices across Ontario, we must focus on attracting and training a new generation of skilled trades workers. These committees will ensure Skilled Trades Ontario is developing standards that reflect what apprentices need to know, better preparing them.”

Skilled Trades Ontario is seeking experts working in their sector who have the following qualifications and skills:

up-to-date, broad knowledge of their trade with specific technical knowledge or experience

flexibility and commitment to dedicate time and energy to the task at hand

unbiased attitude

ability to support Skilled Trades Ontario’s Program Development Specialists

responsiveness to requests

communication skills

The agency also plans to release a strategic plan this spring, which will inform further standards development activities in 2023.

Learn more and sign up on the Skilled Trades Ontario website.