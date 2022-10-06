Canadian Contractor

By CBC News   

Organizations working to encourage more women, girls into skilled trades

Canadian Contractor Women in Construction home renovation skilled trades women in construction

Several organizations in Sudbury are working to help encourage more women and young girls into skilled trades. Across Canada, only about five per cent of skilled trades workers are women, according to Statistics Canada. CBC News reports. | READ MORE

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
The Canadian Apprenticeship Forum announces National Leadership Development Program for Women in the Skilled Trades
Construction companies step up efforts to recruit more women to skilled trades
Skills Ontario debunks myths about skilled trades
Skills Ontario supports government’s $90 million investment to inspire youth to skilled trades careers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.