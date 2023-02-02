OSTA appoints new chair

Ontario Skilled Trades Alliance (OSTA) has named Steven Crombie as its new chair. The organization, which represents companies that employ over 100,000 skilled tradespeople across Ontario including those who build transit, hospitals, bridges and homes, has a stated aim of closing the skills gap in Ontario.

“I’m very pleased to take on a leading role as OSTA keeps working to narrow that gap between the skills people have and those employers need,” said Crombie. “With Ontario’s labour shortage at an all-time high, it’s more important than ever to break down every barrier that prevents workers from achieving their career goals in the skilled trades.”

OSTA supports a greater push to promote those trades that are in critical demand now and in the future.

“It’s essential to let job seekers know the scale of opportunity that exists as Ontario focuses on building more homes, highways and transit,” he said. “The career possibilities in construction and building and maintaining infrastructure are wide open.”

OSTA believes a more modern and flexible training system would better support apprentices and employers and help address many of today’s labour challenges.

“Two things really need to happen,” added Crombie. “One is equipping tradespeople with a range of in-demand skills. The other is giving them the freedom to move seamlessly from trade to trade. That’s the kind of flexibility that will make all the difference.”

www.ontarioskilledtradesalliance.com