Ottawa to offer grants for energy-efficient retrofits

In its November 30 fall economic statement, the federal government included a promise to support energy-efficient home retrofits. Natural Resources Canada has released some details of the Our Action Starts at Home initiative will look like, though the program is not available to homeowners yet. According to the NRCan website, the program will be retroactive, covering retrofits started as far back as Dec. 1, 2020. It will “complement” efficiency rebates offered by provinces and other jurisdictions.

The initiative will provide 700,000 grants of up to $5,000 for eligible retrofits and one million free EnerGuide energy assessments. Homeowners will have to get an EnerGuide audit before becoming eligible for the grants. They will also have to document the work done, including before and after photos. The website states NRCan is working to train enough auditors to meet the anticipated demand. The organization is also promising low-interest financing options in addition to the grants.

No word on when the initiative might actually launch.