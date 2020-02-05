Painters’ union call for PPG boycott

February 5, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades wants consumers to boycott PPG brand paints (such as Glidden, Olympic and Pittsburgh Paints) to help protest PPG’s web-based contracting service.

The union claims the service undercuts waged for painters and other workers.

A rally was held on January 31 in Market Square in Pittsburgh close to PPG’s headquarters and next the union will visit PPG retail outlets to distribute information.

So, Contractor Nation? We’d love to hear from some of our painting contractors on this topic… does this new service threaten your business at all?