Panasonic Canada recognized for significant environmental protection efforts


May 21, 2021
By Panasonic Canada

Panasonic Canada’s ongoing contributions to environmental protection and energy conservation have been awarded by ENERGY STAR. Named 2021 Canada Manufacturer of the Year – Heating and Cooling Equipment, Panasonic Canada has grown significantly this year with an increase of ENERGY STAR models available as well as a growth in sales of ENERGY STAR.

As a leader and innovator in energy-efficient air conditioning, heating and indoor air quality systems and solutions, Panasonic Canada is committed to making a positive impact on health living and the environment.

This acknowledgement by ENERGY STAR marks the first of its kind for Panasonic Canada, and the first time in North America for heating and cooling.

