Passive House Canada launches online courses to meet demand

March 27, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

TORONTO, Ontario (March 24, 2020) — Passive House Canada has accelerated the launch of its online courses effective March 27, 2020.

With the emergence of COVID-19 and an increase in physical distancing, Passive House Canada will now be delivering all “in-class” courses – online, through a live, interactive webinar learning platform. This will ensure that those committed to enhancing their knowledge of the International Passive House standard and/or working towards certification will have the opportunity to continue with their education and training. Passive House Canada will also be offering new webinar bundles to those interesting in learning more about the standard or needing continuing education credits.

“The Passive House Canada team continuously creates compelling training materials and our new online courses are a great example of how we are both supporting demand and adapting to the needs of the times” says Chris Ballard, CEO of Passive House Canada “We are working as a team to offer many more online opportunities to learn about the Passive House standard.”

To foster collaboration and enhance learning, attendees will be enrolled in a private, online discussion group to build connections with other participants and have access to additional support.

“Education and training on the Passive House standard of building performance will be critical to support the growing demands of the commercial and residential building industry says Chris. “This in turn will significantly reduce our carbon emissions from the building sector, which is critical to achieve our climate action goals. Having certification will position organizations for the future of building.”

For more information about the 120B: Understanding and Working with the Passive House Planning Package (PHPP) online course being held March 27, or to find out more about our many upcoming online courses and new webinars starting in April, please visit the Passive House Canada website.