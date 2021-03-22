Canadian Contractor

Passive House recognized as highest energy standard in Richmond


March 22, 2021
By Patrick Flannery

A bulletin from the city of Richmond, B.C., lists incentives available to builders for projects requiring conformity to Step 4 and 5 of the B.C. Step Code energy regulations. But the highest incentives are available right now for certified Passive House projects: a 10 percent floor area ratio, five meters squared for mechanical and a 100 percent building permit fee refund. The Passive House rebates exceed those offered for Step 4 and 5.

It would appear Passive House is gaining official acceptance from governments as an energy-efficient building standard.

