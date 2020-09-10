Pella Corporation releases free e-book ‘Building For Success: A plan for continued growth in building and remodeling’

During these uncertain economic times, home builders and contractors are working harder than ever to keep projects on schedule, stay profitable and prepare their business for the future. To help, Pella Corporation has released a new, free e-book titled “Building For Success: A plan for continued growth in building and remodeling.”

Featuring insights and recommendations from more than a dozen industry experts, “Building for Success” provides actionable ways for builders and contractors to fine-tune their business through better processes, hiring practices, changing trends, technology and more so they can future-proof their business, even in times of volatility.

“Pros have had to quickly shift their business practices to adapt, but with change comes the opportunity to become smarter, more efficient and more forward-thinking in how they do business. That’s what this book is about,” Tricia Uitermarkt, Trade Marketing Manager at Pella Corporation.

The company conducted in-depth interviews with builders and contractors to hear their challenges and partnered with industry consultants to author the seven chapter, 100+ page e-book.

“Pella’s free e-book is a textbook for every construction business owner who wants to create the systems to grow their businesses. From training and building your team, to enhancing your customer experience, strategies on scheduling and marketing, to dealing with your finances…it’s all in there,” said Shawn Van Dyke, construction business consultant.

Pella is focused on delivering services, tools – like the e-book – and programs designed to keep pros on the cutting edge of the industry and at the top of their market when it comes to windows, doors and beyond.

“Working with Pella, you just get such a different feel than from other suppliers. They really care about your success and actually ask how they can help your business. Whether it’s the annual marketing summit or price breaks through the Pella Contractor Program, the value you get from working with Pella is incredible,” said Brian LaPelusa, founder of LaPelusa Home Improvement, Inc.

The company recently hosted a six-part webinar series titled ‘Pella Pro Talk’ devoted to giving professionals insights and information to stay ahead of the competition. Episodes featured new product information, how social media can improve business, thriving after COVID-19 and other topics affecting the industry today. Additionally, the Pella Certified Contractor Program provides guidance to help contractors grow their business, strengthen their reputation, drive more sales and gain an overall edge over their competitors. The program has continued to grow since its relaunch in 2017 and now has over 1,000 members.

“Everything we do – from our webinars to our contractor program – is focused on providing value to professionals,” said Uitermarkt. “Knowledge often leads to business growth. We want to see their businesses thrive and believe success is achieved when we work together.”

To download a copy of the free ‘Building For Success’ e-book, visit Professional.Pella.com.