Photo contest: win a DeWalt power washer!

Gary Jans of Ray-Jans Construction in Cornwall, Ont., won our Dilemma contest in our May/June issue. He was inspired by our story of Adam, a start-up contractor struggling with multiple life issues, to donate his prize to a new contractor starting out in this crazy business. So here’s the deal: If you have been in business less than two years, send us a photo of you at a jobsite that needs a power washer. We’ll post all the photos we get, and the best one wins Gary’s prize – a DeWalt 2400 psi electric cold water power washer.

Thanks as always to DeWalt for supporting The Dilemma. And thanks to Gary for his generous donation!

Email your photo and contact information to pflannery@annexbusinessmedia.com

Contest closes July 30, 2021.