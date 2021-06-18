Pomerleau announces brand unification initiative

Pomerleau is announcing a brand unification aligned with its vision to not only create infrastructure and erect buildings but also build communities.

As the construction industry will play an active role in the emerging economic recovery, Pomerleau wants to be at the forefront of making the industry more efficient, innovative, environmentally friendly, diversified, and ethically sound. The unification brand initiative seeks to reflect this intention.

It includes a revitalized positioning, website, annual reporting, and on-site signage to increase emphasis on Pomerleau’s dedication to collaboration, innovation, and sustainability. With these pillars at its forefront, Pomerleau will continue creating spaces that serve Canadians for generations to come.

“Being worthy of trust, acting responsibly, excelling in planning and having constructive relationships with our ecosystem are all ways we can participate positively in the economy and in developing our communities. We wanted our brand to express this commitment.” Pierre Pomerleau, President & CEO

With this brand unification, Pomerleau is further solidifying its commitment to strengthening the construction landscape. As demonstrated in its 2020 annual report, Pomerleau quickly adapted to the industry turbulence during the pandemic, showing leadership with their Committed Contractor initiative and displaying steady, continuous growth as its revenue grew from $1.5 billion in 2017 to $2.5 billion.

Leading an Innovative, Technological, and Sustainable Transformation

The construction industry is undergoing a revolution, driven by technological breakthroughs, and Pomerleau is at the forefront of it. The company recently launched the aXLab, an innovation lab dedicated to accelerating the development of new technologies, equipment, and processes to be deployed on construction sites across the country. Against the backdrop of the economic relaunch, there is an urgent need to design innovative buildings and agile infrastructures that meet the real needs of communities.

Pomerleau’s commitment to the communities in which it operates is at the heart of the company’s business, with good governance, a dedicated team, and practices that are respectful to the environment. As one of the first construction companies to become a member of the Canada Green Building Council, Pomerleau will continue striving towards building a sustainable future for all Canadian communities.

‘’We have a vision of an innovative industry, one that is more sustainable, flexible, industrialized, inclusive and diversified. The changes are already happening, but we want to speed them up and play an active role in the economic recovery.” Francis Pomerleau – Chief Executive – National Strategy

Together with the communities it serves, Pomerleau will continue fostering a collaborative, innovative, and sustainable ecosystem that reshapes the future of construction. This brand unification initiative was created with the help of the creative agency Sid Lee and illustrate Pomerleau ‘s position as a leader alongside a changing industry as it takes a proactive step towards positively impacting communities.