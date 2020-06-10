Pomerleau embarks in Lunch Box Challenge to help local restaurateurs coast-to-coast

Pomerleau has announced its participation in the Lunch Box Challenge, accepting the invitation from Scott Construction Group—the instigator of the initiative. The Lunch Box Challenge aims to recognize the commitment of construction workers by offering them boxed lunches from a restaurant located near the site, thereby supporting a local business.

The 70 workers at Purolator’s new national Super Hub site were excited to be treated with lunch boxes prepared by the San Francisco Café on June 9. The individual meals, wrapped in recyclable materials, were enjoyed according to the rules of physical distancing in force in order to ensure a safe environment for all. The team, in turn, nominated the PCL Construction team at Toronto Pearson International Airport worksite to join the Challenge.

“Faithful to our family culture and our engagement to our communities, we are very proud to embark on the adventure of the Lunch Box Challenge which accomplishes two very important goals: highlighting the exceptional work of our colleagues while supporting local restaurateurs during these difficult times,” explains Éric Gaulin, Executive Vice-President – Canadian Building Operations Division at Pomerleau. “I would like to salute the leadership of Scott Construction Group which has created an inspiring movement in our industry. And for Pomerleau, this is just the beginning! We are committed to making the Challenge a coast-to-coast initiative by offering meals in all the provinces where we have active worksites.”

On June 11, the Commission scolaire des-Portages-de-L’Outaouais High School 041 project, in Gatineau, Quebec, will be the next Pomerleau site. It will be the first in Quebec to join the movement. The Lunch Box Challenge will continue to gain traction in the industry as Pomerleau challenges others to partake.

Pomerleau’s involvement in the Lunch Box Challenge reinforces the spirit of the “Love is an essential service” initiative launched in early June to specifically help organizations working in health care, research and health, as well as in food aid to vulnerable populations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. An additional $600,000 enhanced Pomerleau’s annual philanthropic commitment to support the exceptional efforts of 14 community organizations across the country.