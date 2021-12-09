Canadian Contractor

Pre-Order the 2022 OSG Green Book


December 9, 2021
By OSG

OSG’s Green Book is the easiest way to meet the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Training and Skill Development’s requirement to post a copy of the Occupational Health & Safety Act and Regulations (OHSA) in the workplace.

The Green Book contains the complete and current OHSA in a format that is easy to navigate. Colour-coded tabs and regulations-specific indexing mean looking up information is a quick and efficient task. Securing the Green Book to a Health & Safety board (so it doesn’t go missing) is easy thanks to a pre-drilled hole.

Place your order online or give our team a call at 1.800.815.9980.

