Procore announces upcoming launches and expanded capabilities

Procore Technologies, Inc. has announced the 2022 launch of Procore Quick Capture, a voice-enabled input technology that will automating and simplifying data entry in the field by “telling” Procore what it should enter. The company is also set to launch Procore Conversations and the Procore Construction Network. It has also announced multiple platform updates to further meet the needs of its global customers

With Procore Quick Capture on the Punch tool, users will be able capture a video of punch items and simply talk to Procore. Through AI and machine learning, Procore will create the punch item, attach a photo and assign it to the appropriate trade. Early testing has shown that this new voice-enabled punch can cut down the time required to capture and log information in the field for reporting by at least 50 per cent.

“For almost 20 years, Procore has been working to connect everyone in construction on a global platform, providing a single source of truth for customers around the world,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder and CEO. “We’re consistently innovating by connecting all of your people, workflows, data and tools, with a single user experience on mobile and web, from preconstruction to close out.”

Procore Conversations, available in pilot in the fourth quarter of 2021, brings intuitive, contextual messaging to Procore, saving time and integrating communication across channels. Conversations are organized, prioritized and easily accessible on mobile and web. Critical updates, questions and discussions will happen seamlessly across the office and field, and are contextual to the item being discussed, such as an RFI, Change Order or Observation.

“For the last 18 months, we met with customers and challenged ourselves to rethink how we innovate and improve the lives of everyone in construction,” said Wyatt Jenkins, SVP of product at Procore. “We are building solutions that connect the field and the office across mobile, leveraging AI, voice commands and messaging with Procore Conversations. On top of that, we are introducing the world’s largest online network of construction companies. It really feels like the beginning of the next chapter of construction technology.”

The new mobile home experience, available in the fourth quarter of 2021, prioritizes daily work, with quick access to check in on progress, change status or create a new item – RFI, Observations or Punch. It ensures when customers are in the field they have a complete view, so projects stay on schedule.

Procore’s mission is to connect everyone in construction on a global platform. Currently in pilot, the Procore Construction Network is a free online business directory connecting general contractors, specialty contractors, owners, architects, engineers, suppliers and vendors. With

location-based search and advanced filters, customers will be able to use the Procore Construction Network to quickly find and connect with new construction partners. This will make it easier for construction professionals to expand their online presence, promote their businesses, and grow their networks.

In addition to the new product launches, Procom has also expanded the capabilities of its current products including document control, data and privacy enhancements. The company is taking its document solution global to improve how the industry collaborates on construction documents across all project stakeholders.

Procore’s new collaborative document management solution, coming soon, will offer a more flexible and configurable approach, making it easier and faster to access and collaborate on documents. It will provide customers with an integrated markup experience, offer custom approval workflows with granular file level permissions, and provide a solution that helps them meet common data environment (CDE) requirements and ISO compliance standards.

“Procore builds software for the people who build the world,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder and CEO. “Our platform enhancements for customizability, security, privacy, storage, and collaborative document management will benefit both existing and new customers as we continue to expand internationally.”

“We use Procore to manage documents on our projects and to digitize our inspections and snagging processes,” said Philip Lambourne MSc MCIOB, head of design and information management at Henry Boot Construction Limited in the UK. “The level of support Procore offered with configuring the platform and its usability was largely the reason behind our decision to select them. The support provided is vital, not only for our internal employees but for all our supply chain partners.”

“For all Procore customers around the world, this will provide a single location for all project documents, from preconstruction through closeout, and can only be accomplished with a true platform offering unlimited users, unlimited data and unlimited collaboration on every project,” said Wyatt Jenkins, Procore’s Senior Vice President of Product.