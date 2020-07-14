Procore launches Construction Career Board to support hiring efforts across the construction industry

Procore Technologies, Inc., has announced the launch of the Construction Career Board, an industry-specific resource to recruit talent and find job opportunities. In partnership with Arcoro, the leading provider of human resources management software to the construction industry, the Construction Career Board offers an online platform that allows employers to publish job opportunities for free, while giving jobseekers the ability to upload their resumes and search open positions.

“Procore’s vision is to improve the lives of everyone in construction. Construction has been greatly impacted by the pandemic, and Procore wants to support the industry as best we can,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore CEO. “Our new Construction Career Board leverages our network to connect people looking for work with those who are hiring. I hope this will be a helpful resource during these challenging times.”

Employers with open positions:

With the Construction Career Board, employers can easily reach a group of skilled construction professionals to help fill open roles. They can automate their recruiting processes by posting jobs and receiving email applications from interested candidates. Jobs posted to the Construction Career Board can be automatically distributed to trusted careers sites, including BirdDogJobs, Glassdoor, and Indeed. The Construction Career Board is available globally in both English and Spanish.

Jobseekers looking for opportunities:

Jobseekers can upload their updated resumes to the Construction Career Board and begin searching for job opportunities that complement their skill sets. Users can opt into job alerts via email that are organized by role, location, and more.

“Our primary goal at Arcoro is to support the workforce management needs of high consequence, high compliance industries and develop thriving, diverse workforces,” said John O’Hara, Arcoro CEO. “As construction organizations reset and prepare to bring on new employees, the Construction Career Board offers a unique focus to the industry that helps organizations hire skilled workers fast.”

Additionally, Procore’s Talent Acquisition team will be offering exclusive content to Procore Community members. This content will initially include three live sessions focused on hiring best practices, making hiring decisions, and building talent brand and candidate attraction. Join Procore Community to stay updated on this offer.

“At Procore, we believe culture is a business driver. Procore has built a positive and enduring company culture that has delivered increased employee engagement, which in turn results in higher talent attraction and business results,” said Steve Zahm, Procore’s Chief Culture Officer. “We will share the learnings from our journey through our Talent Acquisition team.”