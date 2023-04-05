Prompt payment and adjudication toolkit seeks to help contractors get paid on time

April 5, 2023, Ontario – Council of Ontario Construction Associations (COCA) has developed a toolkit that aims to raise awareness about prompt payment and adjudication.

The toolkit features downloadable documents with information for owners, contractors, and subcontractors. It also offers resources like adjudication and holdback basics, and material on proper invoicing.

Prompt payment and adjudication are processes provided under Ontario’s new Construction Act to help contractors to get paid on time.

Ontario’s Construction Act now includes timelines and rules to ensure that contractors and subcontractors are paid on time. Prompt Payment applies to construction contracts entered into on or after Oct. 1, 2019, with few exceptions. It applies to invoices you give to owners, and invoices you receive from subcontractors.

The act now requires mandatory timelines for payment. Adjudication through this process is designed to allow contractors to have a more efficient, and less expensive way to enforce claims of payment.