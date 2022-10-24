Public review for 2020 National Building Code opens today

The public review – which runs until Dec. 23 – is an opportunity for Canadians to provide their input on proposed changes to the 2020 National Model Codes.

Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ – The Canadian Commission on Building and Fire Codes (CCBFC) is inviting code users, stakeholders, and the broader public to take part in the public review of the first set of proposed changes to the 2020 editions of Canada’s National Model Codes, including the National Building Code of Canada, the National Fire Code of Canada, the National Plumbing Code of Canada, and the National Energy Code of Canada for Buildings.

The first set of proposed changes to the 2020 Codes can be viewed on the CCBFC’s website. Participants can provide their feedback on proposed changes from October 24 to December 23, 2022.

“The public review is incredibly important because construction codes affect all Canadians,” says CCBFC Chair Kevin Griffiths. “The National Model Codes are regularly reviewed in an effort to keep Canadian homes and buildings safe, make them more accessible, and respond to climate change. This is an opportunity for Canadians to get involved in the code development process.”

The review period will provide the public with a detailed look at the first set of code changes being considered and will provide an opportunity for participants to express whether proposed changes should be approved, modified or withdrawn. Comments received can also inform improvements to the proposed changes being considered.

Following the public review, all comments received will be considered by the relevant code development committees, and recommendations on the proposed changes will be made. If approved, the changes will be included in the 2025 editions of the National Model Codes.

Canada’s National Model Codes are developed on a five-year cycle. The 2020 editions of the Codes were released in March 2022. The next editions are currently expected to be published in 2025.

About the Canadian Commission on Building and Fire Codes

The Canadian Commission on Building and Fire Codes (CCBFC) is a committee of volunteers who represent three broad interest categories: regulatory, industry, and general interest. The CCBFC is responsible for the development of the National Model Codes.

Members are selected from across Canada for their individual expertise rather than as delegates of any association or group. They are selected with a view to providing broad technical and geographical representation and are appointed by the National Research Council of Canada.

