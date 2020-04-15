Quebec adds housing construction to essential services list

April 15, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

The province of Quebec has relaxed some of its Covid-19 related measures, on Monday announcing that construction and renovation work on homes slated to be completed by July 31 may now resume.

“We don’t want to add a housing crisis on top of the one we’re living through now,” said Premier Francois Legault.

Resumption of these projects will be allowed as of Monday April 20.

What do you think, Contractor Nation? How do you Quebec-based contractors feel about this decision? Will Ontario follow suit?