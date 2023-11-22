RBC funds Canadian Apprenticeship Forum to boost women in trades

Nov. 22, 2023 – The Canadian Apprenticeship Forum (CAF-FCA), a collaborative network that connects the apprenticeship community in all regions of Canada, has secured a partnership and $100,000 in funding from RBC. This funding will play a role in accelerating CAF-FCA’s DEI mandate to “create more inclusive workplaces and ensure equitable opportunities in the trades for traditionally underrepresented individuals.”

CAF-FCA’s flagship program, called the National Leadership Program for Women in the Skilled Trades, will directly benefit from this funding. The program is designed to help participants learn effective strategies and empower them as leaders in their workplaces and the broader skilled trades community.

The program is offered at no cost and provides women and gender diverse individuals an opportunity to gain skills in a supportive environment.

To date, twenty-three participants have successfully completed the program.

Applications are open now for the next cohort which begins February 2024. Deadline for consideration is December 8, 2023