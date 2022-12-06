Canadian Contractor

Registration for Canadian Concrete Expo now open

Registration is now open for the Canadian Concrete Expo 2023. The CCE will take place at The International Centre in Mississauga, Ont., on Feb. 16 and 17.

This years’ show includes more than 30 educational conference and presentation sessions, including a 3D construction printing demo. The CCE also has a number of host hotels around the convention centre with discounted rates for registrants.

Register at the Canadian Concrete Expo’s website: canadianconcreteexpo.com.

