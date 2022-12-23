Canadian Contractor

Registration open for Fraser Valley Housing Awards

Canadian Contractor awards Canadian Home Builders' Association home builders

Registration for the 2023 Housing Awards of Excellence close on January 31 and winners will be awarded in April.

Photo from CHBA Fraser Valley.

Registration is now open for the Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) Fraser Valley’s 2023 Housing Awards of Excellence. The awards recognize creative achievement in architectural design, construction and customer service.

The award’s will honour multiple winners including four in the Grand Housing of Excellence category, which celebrates company’s and individuals; the residential construction category, which renovation projects; and the new production or custom home category, which honours multiple categories of new built projects.

The deadline for applications is January 31 at 11:59 p.m. and submissions must be made through the CHBA Fraser Valley’s website. The submissions will be judged through an online judging process that begins on February 15 and ends on February 28.

The awards gala will take place at Coast Hotel in Abbotsford, B.C., on April 29.

www.chbafv.org

