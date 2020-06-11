Renovation Contractor acquired by Annex Business Media

Renovation Contractor magazine has been acquired by Annex Business Media, publisher of Canadian Contractor. Purchased from the Homes Publishing Group, the brand will be added to Annex’s light construction media group. The group includes Glass Canada, Canadian Rental Service, and Fenestration Review, as well as Canadian Contractor. Renovation Contractor will be integrated into the Canadian Contractor brand. The nine-year-old B2B publication serves the Canadian home renovation contractor market, including custom homebuilders, carpenters, roofers, plumbers, drywallers, contractors and HVAC professionals, and brings additional subscribers and content archives to Canadian Contractor and its partner media brands.

Renovation Contractor’s digital content is available here.

“I want to welcome Renovation Contractor’s readers and advertisers. We promise to do our best to maintain that magazine’s high standards,” said Patrick Flannery, Canadian Contractor editor. “I invite all of you to contact me with any feedback or suggestions.”

“Renovation Contractor is a great expansion to our already powerful Canadian Contractor brand,” said publisher Danielle Labrie. “Integrated into our light construction group, we are building a compelling communications channel reaching every corner of the market.”