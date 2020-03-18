Canadian Contractor
“Renovator” and convicted con man Gardin has been paroled

He was convicted of taking over $1.2 million from customers and not doing the work

March 18, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Last month, day parole was granted to former Toronto renovator Adam Gardin, a man convicted of bilking customers out of more than $1.2 million but not doing any work.

You may recall that this is a case we covered extensively over the years, but things have been quiet on this front for around nine months.

Gardin was ultimately sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison, but is now mostly free after serving a mere six months. He’ll be eligible for full parole on March 25.

