Rental Mart 2.0 coming July 20

It’s so nice, we’re doing it twice. The Canadian Rental Mart returns to your screens July 20 with a fresh roundup of great conversations, expert education and a chance to browse the latest tech and talk to representatives.This is where home renovation and custom home contractors can touch base with the equipment rental industry and see the latest technology that will be on offer for them in the months and years ahead.

Here’s what we have planned:

SOFTWARE KEYNOTE

Platinum sponsor Point of Rental will go over the growing importance of digital technology in the rental world today and share its insights into how rental stores can make it work for them. Online sales and service, using social media, telematics and theft prevention, enterprise management, maintenance planning, virtual training, operator simulation, augmented reality – there’s almost no part of the business that digital doesn’t touch now.

ASK THE MECHANIC

Grizzled veterans of the back shops join Canadian Contractor editor Patrick Flannery to share their tips and tricks – and take your questions – on the most pressing equipment maintenance and repair issues of today.

THE WOMEN IN RENTAL PANEL

Canadian Contractor associate editor Sukanya Ray Ghosh convenes an all-star group of successful female entrepreneurs to talk about their experiences in the rental industry, what it’s like for women here today and how we can encourage the next wave of ladies to get involved and take charge.

EQUIPMENT EXPO

Once again, the Rental Mart will be joined by top suppliers of rental-ready equipment for the Canadian market with virtual displays and a chance to interact with live representatives. See what’s new and what’s going to drive profits in your store in the months ahead.

Look, you know you’re coming. Why not register today?

See you at Rental Mart 2.0!