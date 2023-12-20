Canadian Contractor

By Daily Commercial News   

Report proposes new targets for rooftop, onsite solar energy generation

Canadian Contractor

Dec. 20, 2023 – A new report calls for 20 to 40 times more rooftop and onsite solar energy generation in Canada by 2050 to help the country meet its net-zero targets. The report from Dunsky Energy + Climate Advisors, titled BTM Solar: Canadian Market Outlook: How Behind-the-Meter solar can Contribute to Canada’s Net-Zero Future, outlines the current status of the industry in Canada and models its growth potential under different scenarios. The report states that, if Canada is to achieve net-zero, the country needs BTM solar to meet two- to four per cent of total annual electricity demand, providing 24 to 48 TWh per year. The current adoption rate for BTM solar in Canada is just 0.2 per cent: residential and commercial onsite (rooftop and ground-mount) solar produce 1.5 TWh per year. Daily Commercial News reports. | READ MORE

 

