RESCON hires Dave Henderson as senior manager technical services

Aug. 29, 2023 – The Residential Construction Council of Ontario (RESCON) welcomes Dave Henderson as senior manager technical services.

Henderson has over 30 years involvement in the residential construction industry in a variety of positions from hands-on trade experience to policy, code and Tarion development.

He is a former Tarion operations manager, director of industry relations for the Ontario Home Builders’ Association and, more recently, supervisor of quality assurance for Brookfield Residential.

From 1992 to 2012, Henderson was involved in every Ontario Building Code change process with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing. He co-authored the Tarion Construction Performance Guidelines. He was also senior builder education advisor for the start-up team at the Home Construction Regulatory Authority in Ontario.

As an industry consultant, he worked with builders to analyze internal processes, identifying opportunities for quality improvements and customer service excellence.

Henderson has a Bachelor of Technology from Toronto Metropolitan University where he majored in project management.