RESCON is backing research project that will help to tackle the housing supply crisis

March 28, 2023, Vaughan, Ont. – The Residential Construction Council of Ontario (RESCON) is sponsoring a buildingSMART Canada (bSC) research project whose ultimate goal is to streamline the development approvals process and reduce the time it takes to get housing projects underway.

The research project is officially called Streamlining Development Approvals: A Review of Processes, Requirements, Metrics and Opportunities. It will be led by David Amborski, a professor in the School of Urban and Regional Planning at Toronto Metropolitan University. He will be assisted by Rachael Nash, who is currently obtaining her Master of Planning degree in urban development.

The project will focus on achieving a better understanding of the processes and key metrics that exist within the development approval space and their impact on land use. Many different authorities have jurisdiction on a given application and each has requirements to be fulfilled. The idea is to identify and measure key metrics so authorities can make adjustments to streamline these processes.

Researchers will also examine how land use policy, development, real estate trends and demographics are intrinsically linked. The data collected may enable development of an AI-enabled real estate visual analytics platform that can lead to better decisions on land supply, use and valuation.

Advertisement

In addition to sponsoring the research project, RESCON is also becoming a strategic member of bSC, a non-profit organization that advocates for the use of open and interoperable standards and brings together key stakeholders to advance the digital transformation of the built environment.

“The current development approvals process is fragmented and outdated with cumbersome review procedures at the municipal level which acts as a bottleneck and hampers the ability of builders to deliver the housing we need,” said RESCON president Richard Lyall in a news release. “It is critical that we standardize and make the system more effective so information can be easily shared to get projects approved quickly and efficiently. This will help to lower construction costs for the consumer.”