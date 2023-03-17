Residential builders welcome proposed work plan to tackle Toronto’s housing crisis

The Residential Construction Council of Ontario (RESCON) welcomes the new work plan that has been drafted by City of Toronto staff to enable the municipality to meet or exceed the provincial target of building 285,000 homes over 10 years.

The plan, scheduled to go to the city’s executive committee on March 21, recommends changes be made in several key areas to boost housing supply and spur construction of more affordable rental units. It outlines priorities for the 2022-26 term of council to support a Housing Action Plan (HAP). The plan will be reviewed by the city’s planning and housing committee.

The proposed Toronto work plan outlines a multi-pronged approach to increasing housing supply, housing choice and affordability for current and future residents of Toronto. It includes key deliverables that will be brought forward immediately to advance the HAP and improve public reporting and accountability. Transparency will be improved with publicly accessible data dashboards to track rental homes and a Toronto Data Book that will provide an overview of the health of the housing system.

In April, staff will also bring forward sensible new zoning rules to allow multiplexes of up to four housing units to be built in all residential neighbourhoods and explore changes that will simplify development of mid-rise buildings along avenues and in mixed-use areas.