Canadian Contractor

By StatsCan   

Residential building permits rise in August: StatsCan

Canadian Contractor building permits construction home renovation stats canada

The total value of building permits in Canada increased 11.9% in August to $12.5 billion. Both the residential sector (+12.0% to $8.4 billion) and non-residential sector (+11.8% to $4.0 billion) saw strong gains, with Ontario causing much of the increase.

On a constant dollar basis (2012=100), the total value of building permits increased 10.0% to $7.5 billion.

Multi-family component pushes residential sector to record high

Residential permits in August increased 12.0% to $8.4 billion nationally. Gains in Ontario offset losses posted in seven provinces.

Construction intentions in the single-family homes component edged up 0.4%.

Advertisement

The value of building permits in the multi-family component sharply increased by 22.2%, largely due to Ontario (+85.3%). A $480 million permit for a luxury skyscraper in Toronto along with several other permits for apartments resulted in the largest recorded monthly value for the province.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Residential building permits bounce back June: StatsCan
Residential permits surge in 2021: StatsCan building permits report
Residential permits see slight drop in April: StatsCan building permits report
StatsCan building permits report: March 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.