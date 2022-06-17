Residential permits see slight drop in April: StatsCan building permits report

The total value of building permits in Canada declined 0.6% in April to $11.7 billion. Decreases in residential permits (-3.3%) were mostly offset by gains in the non-residential sector (+5.0%).

On a constant dollar basis (2012=100), the total value of building permits increased 0.5% to $7.5 billion.

Residential sector pulls back following strong month

Residential permits in April decreased 3.3% to $7.7 billion nationally, driven mostly by lower intentions in Ontario and British Columbia, while seven provinces posted increases.

Construction intentions in the single-family home component declined 2.0%, with Alberta (-11.9%) behind much of the decrease.

The value of multi-family building permits pulled back 4.4%, as Ontario (-21.7%) returned to more normal levels following a strong February and March.