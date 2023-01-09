Ryvit acquisition to expand Trimble construction management platform

Trimble has acquired integration platform-as-a-service provider Ryvit. Ryvit’s technology, which will be brought under the Trimble Construction umbrella of cloud-based data and workflow solutions for the construction sector, connects applications and data sources so users can share information within and across companies.

“Ryvit provides a platform for software solution providers and construction stakeholders to rapidly build and deploy workflows, enabling the automatic flow of critical information across organizations and teams in real time,” said Pete Large, senior vice-president at Trimble Construction. “At Trimble, we believe that openness and interoperability are imperative to the future of the construction industry and are excited to extend Ryvit’s capabilities to more customers, applications and partners as we move the construction industry forward.”

As part of Trimble’s platform, Ryvit will be rebranded Data Xchange and App Xchange as part of a new suite of contractor and developer tools that will allow users to manage dataflows between systems, build dataflows, connect new systems and onboard new customers. The new tools will be available in Trimble’s connected, cloud-based construction platform called Trimble Construction One. Using the tools, workers and teams will be able to access and share such information as real-time project status and cash flow.

“Ryvit has been relentlessly focused on transforming the construction industry into a more productive and profitable industry powered by data,” said Tom Stemm, CEO of Ryvit. “Over the past seven years, we’ve done this by building a platform that connects data between some of the industry’s largest technology providers to improve efficiency and streamline workflows for construction. Trimble is similarly focused on becoming an industry-leading open platform provider, so this acquisition is a perfect match for both companies.”

