Sage Construction Management designed to deliver project management solutions

Nov. 28, 2023 – Sage, an accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses, has launched their new product Sage Construction Management in Canada.

Sage Construction Management is built for collaboration and mobility so that field, office, and external teams can share real-time project information at anytime from any device.. The construction management software also features Sage Intacct Construction Financials, which is designed to enables operational and finance teams to work together.

Sage is offering the Construction Essentials package, which includes Sage Construction Management and Sage Intacct Construction Financials, as an end-to-end suite at a cost-effective price for growing contractors. In addition, Sage Construction Management is available as a standalone pre-construction and project management solution that can be integrate with other accounting solutions.

