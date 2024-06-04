Saint-Gobain completes acquisition of The Bailey Group

Saint-Gobain has completed the acquisition of The Bailey Group of Companies (Bailey), a leading manufacturer of metal building solutions in Canada. With approximately 690 employees working across twelve manufacturing sites throughout Canada, Bailey will reinforce Saint-Gobain’s commitment to growth in the country, adding more than $500 million in revenues.

With today’s announcement, Saint-Gobain has successfully completed its third major acquisition in Canada in the last three years. These include the acquisition of Kaycan (2022) a leader in siding and exterior solutions and Building Products of Canada (2023) a major manufacturer of residential roofing shingles and wood fiber insulation panels. All three additions complement CertainTeed Canada’s extensive portfolio of interior building materials, and Bailey will further enrich Saint-Gobain’s full-range offer of interior and exterior solutions.

The Bailey Group of Companies, which will continue to operate under its current brand name, joins the local North American construction business, within the Americas region.