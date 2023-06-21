Saint-Gobain signs agreement to acquire building products of Canada Corp.

June 21, 2023 – Saint-Gobain has acquired Building Products of Canada Corp., a privately owned manufacturer of residential roofing shingles and wood fiber insulation panels in Canada.

Building Products of Canada completes Saint-Gobain’s offering of Exterior Solutions in Canada with Roofing solutions, following the addition of Siding solutions in 2022. The acquisition complements CertainTeed Canada’s existing operations and leadership in Interior Solutions (gypsum, insulation, ceilings).