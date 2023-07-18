Saint-Gobin renews national partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada

July 18, 2023 – Saint-Gobain North America and its building products subsidiaries CertainTeed Canada Inc. and Kaycan have renewed their national partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada.

The multi-faced national partnership comes as Saint-Gobain continues to implement its global Grow and Impact strategy, which, according to a news release, “includes prioritizing corporate social responsibility and volunteerism in communities where the company does business.”

The company has donated more than half a million dollars over the course of its two-year partnership, providing CertainTeed interior and exterior building material solutions, cash, and volunteer hours at Habitat for Humanity projects across Canada.

In 2022, 49 Saint-Gobain employees contributed 343 total volunteer hours in support of Habitat for Humanity projects in Calgary, Alta., Burlington, Ont., Mississauga, Ont., and Toronto, Ont. Through this, they supported six local Habitats across Canada: Habitats for Humanity Greater Vancouver, Southern Alberta, Manitoba, Halton-Mississauga-Dufferin, Greater Toronto Area, and New Brunswick.

Advertisement

In June 2022, Saint-Gobain colleagues assisted students at M.M. Robinson High School in Burlington, Ontario in constructing a Tiny Home that will be used as transitional and emergency housing for Indigenous communities in the Bruce Peninsula.

Saint-Gobain has also donated over $294,000 in CertainTeed solutions to Habitat ReStores.