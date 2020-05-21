Scheatzle joins Tarkett as president of North American residential business

May 21, 2020 by Tarkett

Tarkett , has hired John Scheatzle as president of its residential business in North America, where he will lead continued growth in the segment.

Scheatzle brings more than 30 years of experience leading and transforming businesses to the role. Most recently he served as president of NobelClad, the welding division of DMC Global, a company providing niche technologies to the chemical, energy, industrial processing and transportation markets worldwide. Prior to DMC, Scheatzle spent nearly 20 years with Materion in operations and leadership roles of increasing scope and responsibility.

“I’m very impressed by the Tarkett organization and the team’s commitment to building a successful residential business in North America,” Scheatzle said. “I’m thrilled to be joining such a strong, global leader in the flooring industry, and look forward to continuing the work that’s been started to ensure speed to market and effective service that takes care of our customer first.”

Scheatzle earned an MBA from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio and his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Akron in Akron, OH.