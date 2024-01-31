Canadian Contractor

Scotiabank and Home Hardware launch new Visa card designed for small businesses

Jan. 31, 2024 – Scotiabank and Home Hardware have teamed up to launch the new Scotia Home Hardware PRO Visa Business card, designed to support entrepreneurs in the trades and construction industry.

The card offers rewards in the marketplace through the Scene+ loyalty program, with features including a competitive variable rate, no annual fees, a 21-day interest free grace-period on new purchases and credit limits of up to $500,000. The Scene+ points are earned on purchases made at Home Hardware and cardholders can redeem these points on a variety of options.

Cardholders also have access to the Visa Spend Clarity for Business web-tool, which assists users to track their expenses.

