Selection process to get underway for new president and CEO of CMHC

Nov. 6, 2023 -The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has announced an upcoming selection process for a new president and CEO of the corporation.

Current president and CEO, Romy Bowers, is leaving the role in December to pursue a role as director in the office of risk management at the International Monetary Fund.

Michel Tremblay, CMHC’s chief financial officer and senior vice-president of corporate services, will assume responsibility for the management of CMHC until a new president is appointed by the governor in council.

The Government of Canada will launch an open, transparent and merit-based selection process to identify a new president and CEO, a news release states, adding this will be in addition to the active selection processes currently underway for various CMHC board of director positions.