Sexton Group’s Frank Bayuk announces retirement

Eric Palmer, Vice President and General Manager is pleased to announce that Frank Bayuk has retired after 15 years with Sexton Group.

Frank joined the Sexton Group in 2007 and has been in the building materials industry for over 35 years. Over his time at Sexton Group, Frank has worked diligently to best serve and understand the needs of our BC members. He has connected with many people in his career both personally and professionally and has been a wonderful person to have onboard at Sexton Group.

“Frank built strong and durable relationships during his career at Sexton. Our members knew they could count on him to speak the truth, work hard to make them successful. I wish him the very best in retirement,” says Steve Buckle, CEO.

Taking over from Frank, the BC members will be served by Dean Toews, who joined the Sexton Group in August of 2021. Dean is an experienced manager in the area of building products with 20 plus years in the industry. His roots stem in Sales/Branch Management and have further included Outside Sales, Territory Management and Regional Management for Western Canada in both Drywall and Insulation.

Advertisement

“Dean is a welcome addition to our team of professional business development managers. I am confident in Dean’s capabilities and his drive to serve our BC members,” says Palmer. “I know he will succeed in his new role.”