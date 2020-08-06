Sherwin-Williams releases 2021 Colormix Forecast

Rhythm is the secret to how the natural world stays in step. The same sense of balance applies to our personal sense of nature through how we live — and how we design. Fast and slow. Quiet and expressive. Virtual and physical. See it take shape in 40 trend colors, presented in four palettes designed to bring your own rendition of rhythm to beautiful life.

Palette #1 is called Sanctuary:

Nature’s ability to cultivate wellness and calm is more welcome than ever. The nurturing hues of this palette, including warm neutrals and natural tones, forge the connection between the modern built environment and the living world.

#2 is Encounter:

Layers of local character — rooted in culture and artisan craft — create an authentic sense of place. The rich but muted hues in this palette convey that heritage quality and the value of simple, meaningful experiences.

#3 is Continuum:

The optimism and imagination of mid-century modernists inspired designs that reached high into the sky and deep into the sea. This palette of white, charcoal and pops of color celebrates that spirit as it bounds fearlessly into the future.

And finally, Tapestry:

Exuberance meets restraint in today’s more curated take on maximalism. The vibrancy of this palette — including lavish pinks and greens — finds inspiration in classicism, but with just a touch of cutting edge.