Sherwin-Williams reveals 2022 Colour of the Year

Sherwin–Williams welcomes new beginnings with its 2022 Colour of the Year Evergreen Fog SW 9130, a nourishing and sophisticated gray–green. After years of cool neutrals and bold jewel tones, Evergreen Fog ushers in a new era of nostalgic mid–tones.

“Evergreen Fog is a sophisticated wash of color for spaces that crave a subtle yet stunning statement shade,” said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin–Williams. “Evergreen Fog inspires us to begin again and is a great choice for modern interiors and exteriors.”



Evergreen Fog is Cool and Refreshing

Evergreen Fog is a soothing, subtle shade that is easy to use in every part of the home, indoors or out.



“The familiar, comfortable nature of Evergreen Fog shines as a reassuring backdrop and freshens up any space,” Wadden said. “Create depth and texture with a mix of natural–looking textiles. Add a little gleam with a fusion of metals — champagne gold, warm brass, or inky black.”



The soothing hue is part of the Method palette in the Sherwin–Williams 2022 Colormix® Forecast, which embraces creativity, intention and discovery. Wadden recommends pairing the hue with organic neutrals such as Shoji White SW 7042, Accessible Beige SW 7036 and Woven Wicker SW 9104, and tonal luxurious hues such as Urbane Bronze SW 7048, Über Umber SW 9107 and Bakelite Gold SW 6368.

A Soothing Hue to Freshen Commercial Spaces

This unique and versatile color suits a variety of spaces, substrates and design styles, including art deco, modern organic and postmodernism.



“Evergreen Fog brings a regenerative touch to any environment, whether hotel room, restaurant or office,” said Wadden.



The calming and composed color lends itself to multiuse areas to promote the versatility of the space, lounges and other areas used for rest and relaxation, and entry areas and lobbies as a comforting welcome.