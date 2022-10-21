Six Canadian firms chosen as finalists for CertainTeed Gypsum Trophy Awards

CertainTeed, a leading North American manufacturer of building materials, has announced the finalists for its CertainTeed Gypsum Trophy Awards, which recognizes contractors’ work across North America – each at the forefront of drywall design, installation, sustainability and craftsmanship.

“While this marks only the sixth Trophy Award for CertainTeed, the pause we had to take during the pandemic made us realize how quickly this has become a luminary moment in our industry,” says Hanan Girgis, CertainTeed Director of Marketing Interior Products Group, Canada. “Even in a season where labor shortages compound challenges from timelines, budgets, and outside-the-box design requests, this year’s finalists embody the incredible artisanship made possible with both our gypsum products, and other solutions from the full Saint-Gobain portfolio.”

The competition, which is traditionally hosted every two years, assesses drywall and finishing contractors in the U.S. and Canada for their design skills with gypsum, spanning various categories such as creativity, innovation and sustainability. Finalists are invited to attend the 6th CertainTeed Gypsum Trophy Awards event, which will be held November 10-12, 2022 at the Ritz Carlton in Half Moon Bay, California.

Of the finalists listed below, three U.S. companies and three Canadian companies will advance to the 13th Saint-Gobain Gypsum International Trophy Awards, competing among contractors and their most prestigious projects from around the world in Athens, Greece, in April 2023.

Canadian Finalists

Daly Smith Cont racting, Inc. | Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre; Niagara Falls, Ontario

Interior Specialties / Marco | Memorial University – CORE Science Building; St. John’s, Newfoundland

Kerr Interior Systems | U of A Dentistry Pharmacy; Edmonton, Alberta

QSI Interiors, Ltd. | Stanley A. Milner Library; Edmonton, Alberta

Robertson Walls & Ceilings | YVR Pier D Expansion, Richmond, British Columbia

“As we prepare for the North American Trophy Awards, we’re honored to celebrate our finalists and recognize their accomplishments,” says Girgis. “We’re confident each project – which showcases the diverse and creative ways drywall can be used as structural and design components – will inspire the same creativity amongst their fellow contractors.”

To learn more about the CertainTeed Gypsum North American Trophy Awards, previous winners and the 2022 finalists, visit www.certainteed.com/Trophy.