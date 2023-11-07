Skilled Trades Ontario Recognizes National Skilled Trade and Technology Week with Strategic Plan Release

Nov. 7, 2023 – Skilled Trades Ontario released its strategic plan, designed to help “drive growth in the skilled trades sector over the next three years.”

The plan’s release aims to bring awareness to the growing demand for qualified skilled trades professionals across Ontario, while emphasizing the diverse career opportunities available in over 140 skilled trades.

The plan includes four pillars to guide the agency’s vision over the next three years:

Supporting an innovative apprenticeship and certification model Promoting and advancing the skilled trades Facilitating research in the skilled trades Building a diverse, equitable, inclusive skilled trades sector

Skilled Trades Ontario launched the framework of the strategic plan at its first industry summit on apprenticeship in May 2023. Over 250 industry leaders, educators, and apprentices were invited to provide their feedback on the areas of focus.

The agency’s strategic plan considers broader political, economic, social and technological trends that continue to impact Ontario’s skilled trades including the pandemic, infrastructure investments, diversity in the skilled trades and immigration and retirement trends.

Find the full plan here.