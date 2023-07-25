Skilled Trades Ontario to launch certificates of qualification, wallet cards for skilled trades professionals

July 24, 2023 – Skilled Trades Ontario will begin issuing over 17,500 certificates of qualification and more than 200,000 wallet cards to apprentices and certified skilled trades workers across the province.

Over the coming months, skilled trades professionals in compulsory and non-compulsory trades who received their certification after January 1, 2022, will begin receiving their certificates of qualification in the mail.

A certificate of qualification is an official document that proves that a person is qualified to work in a particular skilled trade in Ontario. To obtain a certificate of qualification, individuals are required to have passed their certification exam and have met all requirements to practice their trade in Ontario.

“Our government has invested $1.5 billion in the skilled trades to make life-changing careers in the skilled trades more accessible to jobseekers and launched Skilled Trades Ontario to bring our province’s system into the 21st century. Apprenticeship registrations have increased by 24 per cent,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, in a press release. Advertisement

Beginning this fall, wallet cards will be issued to apprentices and certified compulsory and non-compulsory skilled trades professionals in the province. Wallet cards can be easily carried while working on the job, in the event they are requested by inspectors or clients.

“It’s an honour to be one of the first recipients of the Skilled Trades Ontario certificate of qualification,” said Matthew Culbert, General Machinist, Linamar Corporation. “After years of hard work and perseverance, I am proud to be able to hang this on my wall.”

Since launching last year, Skilled Trades Ontario has provided online verification of the status and license details of compulsory apprentices and journeypersons on its online public register. This service will continue to be publicly available and updated.