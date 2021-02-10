Skills Ontario applauds and supports Government of Ontario’s Skills Development Fund to boost economic recovery

The Honourable Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, has announced the Skills Development Fund, a new opportunity for businesses, union leaders, and training providers to submit their ideas on how to relieve pandemic-induced barriers to hiring, training and retaining workers. The Government of Ontario is dedicating $115 million to this fund and applications are now open. As an organization dedicated to building the province’s future skilled workforce, Skills Ontario applauds this initiative.

The fund, as mentioned in the Government of Ontario’s news release, “is specifically designed to address the challenges brought on by COVID-19 and help reduce obstacles… preparing workers for the province’s economic recovery.”

“As Minister McNaughton stated in today’s announcement: skilled workers are the backbone of our society,” says Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario. “It is crucial to ensure that Ontarians are supported while they pursue their careers, and Skills Ontario applauds the inclusion of employers, apprenticeship training delivery agents, and more, in this project.”

“The pandemic has had an enormous impact on everyone, but particularly those who have lost work and employment opportunities. This new fund will help address this by offering assistance and support– it’s an important step on our road to economic recovery.”

Howcroft adds that the government is demonstrating leadership and innovation in a way that will help thousands of individuals move forward in their careers and make a meaningful contribution to the success of the province and to their own lives.

Applicants, including employers, apprenticeship training delivery agents, unions, post-secondary institutions, community organizations and others can submit proposals on the government of Ontario website until February 28, 2021.

Skills Ontario recognizes the Government of Ontario’s efforts to support skilled professionals, and looks forward to working together to continue to provide learning opportunities and build a strong and robust skilled workforce.