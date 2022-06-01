Skills Ontario celebrates National Indigenous Heritage Month

Today marks the beginning of National Indigenous History Month in Canada, a time for all Canadians to learn about and celebrate the heritage, diverse cultures and achievements of First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples, as well to reflect on and recognize reconciliation to address the wrongs of the past.

“In acknowledgement of National Indigenous History Month, Skills Ontario recognizes the importance of celebrating the identities and achievements of Indigenous peoples,” says Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario. “We are pleased to continue to present opportunities through our First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Initiatives for Indigenous youth to explore the many rewarding pathways in the skilled trades and technologies.”

Throughout the year, Skills Ontario and its partners facilitate First Nations, Métis, and Inuit-focused events to bring hands-on learning and mentorship together. In an effort to encourage Indigenous youth to consider the pathways in the skilled trades and technologies, Skills Ontario organizes career Awareness workshops, summer camps, and trades and tech discovery days.

This summer, Skills Ontario is thrilled to host camps for Indigenous youth at Centennial College and with Kenjgewgin Teg in M’Chigeeng First Nation. Furthermore, the First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Student Conference held in conjunction with the Skills Ontario Competition every May aims to give Indigenous students the opportunity to be inspired by Indigenous professionals who have already chosen a career path in the skilled trades and technologies. The event was virtual this year and is still available for viewing at skillsontario.com/vsoc.