Skills Ontario celebrates National Skilled Trade and Technology Week

This week marks National Skilled Trade & Technology Week (NSTTW), a week-long event to promote and host awareness raising events around the many career opportunities in the skilled trades and technologies in Canada. This annual celebration was created by Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) and is celebrated by SCC, member organizations like Skills Ontario, and many others.

Over the week, Skills Ontario will be hosting a social media celebration recognizing the five sectors of the skilled trades and technologies: construction, industrial, motive power, service, and technology, along with launching new career profile videos of skilled professionals discussing their career paths and their advice to Ontario youth. SCC will be hosting the “A Virtual Career Exploration” event for NSTTW virtually on November 2nd from 11 am to 3 pm (EST). At this event, attendees can learn about careers in the skilled trades and technologies, interact with over 30 industry and education partners, answer trivia questions, and learn about the 9 Skills for Success. Participants can register for free at http://nsttw.vfairs.ca/.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating National Skilled Trade and Technology Week,” says Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario. “We welcome young people to explore and discover all their potential pathways – there are amazing opportunities in the skilled trades and technologies!”

Skills Ontario has been delivering programs and events since 1989 and continues to reach youth and aim to inspire them to explore skilled trades and technologies. The organization has found great success through its programs and initiatives, and continues to deliver programs that connect education, experience, and employment to Ontarians.