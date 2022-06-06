Skills Ontario commemorates Pride Month

Skills Ontario marked the beginning of Pride Month on June 1 as a time to recognize the impact that Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and or Questioning, Intersex, Asexual (2SLGBTQIA+) and all other affirmative ways in which people choose to self-identify individuals have had on society locally, nationally, and internationally, as well as a time to reflect on striving for and ensuring equal justice and opportunities for all.

“In acknowledgement of Pride Month, Skills Ontario celebrates this important time and remains committed to representing all groups in our programming,” says Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario. “We are pleased to present opportunities to Ontarians across the province to explore the many rewarding pathways in the skilled trades and technologies.”

Diversity, equity and representation are top priorities for Skills Ontario. The organization strives to continue to work with communities across Ontario to ensure that it is providing equal opportunities for all youth and building a diverse and robust skilled workforce. Skills Ontario’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives engage businesses, youth, parents/guardians, and more to connect education, experience, and employment. For more information on Skills Ontario’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives, visit skillsontario.com/dei.