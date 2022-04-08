Skills Ontario engaging new Canadians to explore skilled trades through new Rise series

Skills Ontario is a not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to inspiring and encouraging Ontarians to pursue skilled trade and technology careers, and over the month of April, the organization is offering the Rise Event Series for new Canadians.

Every Wednesday of this month, attendees can virtually attend presentations and hear from skilled professionals who are also newcomers. With conversations on resources, overcoming barriers, pathways, and more, attendees can join for free and hear from many panelists to explore skilled trades and technologies.

The first event in the series will focus on building resumes and cover letters and will provide information on services for newcomers to support settlement, employment, and building community connections. The second event will concentrate on interview preparation; the third will feature tradespeople who are also newcomers; and the last session, sponsored by CPA, will give attendees tools and resources regarding entrepreneurship.

“As an organization dedicated to empowering youth to explore careers in the skilled trades and technologies, we work to ensure that all Ontarians feel welcomed and included in these fields,” says Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario. “Through our programs and initiatives, we emphasize that the skilled trades and technologies are suitable for all. We will continue to put our efforts into making sure all Ontarians feel included, heard, and appreciated.”

The Government of Ontario and RBC Foundation are funding this program. More information can be found on Skills Ontario’s website at skillsontario.com/dei.